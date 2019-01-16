NW education MEC receives interim report into Schweizer-Reneke school
Sello Lehari visited the school again on Wednesday where he met with the school's management and the teacher responsible for the grade R class where black and white pupils were segregated.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Education MEC Sello Lehari says he's received a preliminary report into allegations of racism at Laerskool Schweizer Reneke and says action will be taken against those implicated.
The teacher who took the photo that went viral, Elana Barkhuizen, was suspended last week and has since confirmed her plans to fight the sanction.
No action has yet been taken against the teacher in charge of that class.
Lehari says a decision will be announced soon.
“I have received the preliminary investigation report and the department is going to take appropriate action as from tomorrow [Thursday].”
WATCH: Solidarity to represent Schweizer-Reneke teacher
