Zimbabweans protest in Pretoria: 'Mnangagwa and his abusive regime must go'

Zimbabweans took to the streets on Monday, following the announcement of a petrol price hike by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Protesters outside the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria on 16 January 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Eyewitness News 31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG/HARARE - Dozens of protesters have marched to the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria in solidarity with their families who’ve been affected by the total shutdown in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabweans took to the streets on Monday, following the announcement of a petrol price hike by President Emmerson Mnangagwa before he travelled out of the country.

Citizens are now paying 150% more for fuel, leaving many stranded.

One protester says they’d like President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene: “We don’t need just President Ramaphosa to intervene. The whole of Africa seems to have turned a blind eye. So, we’re here marching in solidarity with our relatives, to say we want our problems to come to an end. Mnangagwa and his abusive regime must go.”

Meanwhile, police in Zimbabwe have arrested political activist Pastor Evan Mawarire at his home.

Mawarire rose to prominence as a critic of former leader Robert Mugabe.

His lawyer says that he was bundled into the back seat of a truck by about a dozen heavily armed police on Tuesday and will be charged with inciting public violence.

Right’s lawyer David Coltart told Eyewitness News police want to charge Mawarire with inciting public violence.

Mawarire, a prominent government critic and leader or This Flag movement, is backing a three-day strike call by the labour union.

Before the government shutdown the internet on Tuesday he was using social media to rally Zimbabweans to stay at home peacefully in support of the strike.

The government is angry over some violent protests that marked the first day of the strike on Monday.

On Tuesday, the security minister said the government knew who the ringleaders were and that they will be arrested.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

