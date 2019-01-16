Menzi Primary robbery was an organised crime, says Panyaza Lesufi

Menzi Primary School was attacked on Tuesday, less than a week after it was officially opened.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says it’s clear that a robbery at a newly-built state-of-the-art school in Ekurhuleni was organised crime.

Robbers broke into the school and made off with several valuables, including nearly 200 tablets, teacher’s laptops, a plasma TV and cash.

Lesufi says security was in place at the time of the robbery.

“The communication system of the CCTV, we have secured faults, alarms and we also have some security arrangements that we thought were the best for that community.”

Lesufi is due to open another new school in Centurion on Wednesday morning.

