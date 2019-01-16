MEC to brief media on probe into racism claims at Schweizer-Reneke school
Laerskool Schweizer Reneke has been in the headlines since last week when a photo went viral showing black and white pupils seated at separate tables in a grade R classroom.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Education MEC Sello Lehari will on Wednesday give a briefing on the outcome of an investigation into allegations of racism at a North West primary school.
The teacher who took the picture, Elana Barkhuizen, has been suspended but is determined to clear her name.
Meanwhile, no action has yet been taken against her colleague, who oversaw that class.
Solidarity and Barkhuizen held a joint briefing in Centurion on Tuesday, where the trade union announced it would be challenging her suspension in court.
Speaking in Afrikaans, an emotional Barkhuizen said that she was determined to clear her name after being labelled a racist by some political parties.
Speaking out for the first time on Tuesday, Barkhuizen said a photograph she took of what she’s described as happy children on their first day in school was used by opportunists against her and her pupils.
Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann says a top legal team has been appointed to represent the educator: “A huge injustice has been done to her [Barkhuizen] and her family. She deserves an apology.”
WATCH: Schweizer-Reneke teacher speaks out
