Maimane: 'DA will only enter coalition for right reasons'
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says that while he believes coalitions will be the future of the South African political landscape, his party will be principled in how it approaches such partnerships after the May elections.
The DA's coalition with the UDM soured in Nelson Mandela Bay last year, causing it to lose the mayorship and control of council.
On a charm offensive at the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday, Maimane said that the DA would only enter coalitions with well-functioning parties with which it shares key principles.
The DA is looking to extend its reach beyond the Western Cape in this year's provincial election, particularly in Gauteng.
But leader Mmusi Maimane says his party will only enter a coalition for the right reasons and with parties who share core values of non-racialism, rooting out corruption and a market-based economy.
"So the future of this country is coalitions but the only way we will get it right, is to split the ANC."
But he says he can't agree with suggestions that the DA should back President Cyril Ramaphosa.
"It would be tantamount to saying let me vote for Cyril hoping to get Cyril. No. When you vote for Cyril, you will get the ANC."
He's also ruled out joining forces with the EFF.
