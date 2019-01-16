[LISTEN] Manyi: 'ATM is bigger than the ANC and we're gunning to govern'

Radio 702 | While he couldn't quote precise figures, Mzwanele Manyi claims that the party's size is in excess of a million members.

JOHANNESBURG - Mzwanele Manyi says his new political home, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), is bigger than the ANC in membership numbers.

While he couldn't quote precise figures, he claims that the party's size is in excess of a million members.

"ATM does not belong in the category of small parties. It is a big organisation that has been silently mushrooming.

"At a membership level, ATM is actually bigger than the ANC... We are growing by the minute."

Manyi argues that there has been a lack of media coverage of the movement since it was established last year.

"We will pull more supporters than the ANC."

He says the member-funded party is transparent and able to maintain its independence because it has no external funding.

