[LISTEN] Kenyan journalist recounts deadly Nairobi hotel attack

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
Go

[LISTEN] Kenyan journalist recounts deadly Nairobi hotel attack

| Daniel Wesangula, a journalist at the 'Sunday Standard' paper in Kenya, describes the terrorist attack on a Nairobi hotel that left 14 people dead.

CAPE TOWN - Islamist militant group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on an upmarket hotel in Nairobi.

According to Daniel Wesangula, a journalist at the Sunday Standard paper in Kenya, four men arrived at the DusitD2 hotel at midday on Tuesday and threw explosives at security officials before beginning shooting indiscriminately.

"Most of it lasted for about an hour but security agents went into the area, half an hour into the attack, and rescued as many people as possible, he says.

"We can't really fault our security agents for what happened because all these terrorists need is one successful attack out of a thousand and they will make the news.

"This just shows that there is something wrong with us humans, it needs to change."

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA