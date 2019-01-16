[LISTEN] Kenyan journalist recounts deadly Nairobi hotel attack

CapeTalk | Daniel Wesangula, a journalist at the 'Sunday Standard' paper in Kenya, describes the terrorist attack on a Nairobi hotel that left 14 people dead.

CAPE TOWN - Islamist militant group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on an upmarket hotel in Nairobi.

According to Daniel Wesangula, a journalist at the Sunday Standard paper in Kenya, four men arrived at the DusitD2 hotel at midday on Tuesday and threw explosives at security officials before beginning shooting indiscriminately.

"Most of it lasted for about an hour but security agents went into the area, half an hour into the attack, and rescued as many people as possible, he says.

"We can't really fault our security agents for what happened because all these terrorists need is one successful attack out of a thousand and they will make the news.

"This just shows that there is something wrong with us humans, it needs to change."

