[LISTEN] How Vitality points, status work

JOHANNESBURG - People have been complaining that despite Vitality members reaching their fitness targets, no points are being reflected on the app and there has been no communication from Vitality.

Dinesh Govender, CEO of Vitality, says they track over half a million workouts every day from devices and only receive less than 0.1% complaints from Vitality users.

Govender says that sometimes there isn’t a problem with the points reflecting on the Discovery app.

“In the clear majority of the cases where you find that your points have not reflected, the points take 24 to 48 hours to reflect…”

Verashni says some of these cases are only individual cases as opposed to a consistent or a systemic issue.

