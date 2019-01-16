[LISTEN] How societies view black girls and women

Radio 702 | Social activist Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Soul City Institute CEO Lebo Ramafoko and 'Sunday Times' lifestyle editor Pearl Tsotetsi share their experiences of surviving the world in a black woman’s body with Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser.

JOHANNESBURG - Black women and black girls are disproportionately subject to prejudices, stereotypes and violence on an ongoing basis.

Social activist Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Soul City Institute CEO Lebo Ramafoko and Sunday Times lifestyle editor Pearl Tsotetsi share their experiences of surviving the world in a black woman’s body with Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser.

The discussion refers to a ground-breaking study on the erasure of black girls' childhood, which puts data behind the lived realities of many black women.

The study explores the perception of black girls as less innocent and less in need of nurturing, support or protection than their white counterparts.

Nwadeyi says there’s something about a black women's and black girl's body being “violatable”, “targetable” and “fair game”.

