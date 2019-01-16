Key witness due to testify at state capture inquiry dies
Mark van der Riet, a scientist charged with checking Eskom’s coal quality, was suspended after blowing the whistle on alleged corruption by the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - A key witness due to testify at the state capture commission of inquiry about Eskom’s dealings with the Gupta family has passed away.
Mark van der Riet, a scientist charged with checking Eskom’s coal quality, was suspended after blowing the whistle on alleged corruption by the Gupta family.
He established that the coal at the Brakfontein mine was too poor for Eskom to use, but officials still pushed to use it.
One of Van der Riet’s former colleagues says the autopsy confirms he died as a result of a stress-related heart attack, allegedly hours after signing off on his submission to the Zondo commission of inquiry.
Van der Riet was assigned to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s war room in 2014, to deal with the electricity crisis and was asked to investigate suspect coal from the Gupta’s Brakfontein mine.
He found that about half of the coal was too poor for Eskom to use but he was apparently summoned by former executive Matshela Koko on the basis of an allegation that the lab testing the coal tried to solicit a bribe to amend results.
Eskom was determined to keep using this poor coal despite Van der Riet’s findings and he was suspended for more than 21 months before returning to Eskom only once Koko had been suspended.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
SA aims to finalise long-term energy plan next month - Radebe
-
Rand little changed, eyes on retail sales data
-
VW, Ford announce alliance to build commercial vans, pickups
-
Netflix raises prices for US subscribers
-
SAA appoints advocate Vusi Pikoli to leadership team
-
South Africa's Distell to set up new firm for premium wine business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.