Kenyans, tourists left shaken in wake of deadly Nairobi hotel attack

At least 15 people have been killed after al-Shabaab gunmen attacked an upmarket hotel complex on Tuesday afternoon.

People wait to be evacuated after a bomb blast from the office block attached to DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, on 15 January 2019. Picture: AFP
People wait to be evacuated after a bomb blast from the office block attached to DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, on 15 January 2019. Picture: AFP
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Many Kenyans and tourists are shaken on Wednesday morning after another deadly attack in the country's capital of Nairobi.

At least 15 people have been killed after al-Shabaab gunmen attacked an upmarket hotel complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Some families spent the night camped outside the hotel waiting for news of their loved ones who were trapped inside.

One man says that his daughter called him after the first shot was fired.

"I was at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and I drove across from there. I am here and I am glad that I am not alone... I am with other Kenyans who also have family here."

This is not the first time that al-Shabaab has unleashed such an attack on Kenya. In 2013, an attack killed more than 70 people.

Two years later, the militant group killed over 140 students during a siege at Garissa University.

Yesterday's deadly assault coincided with the anniversary of another attack, this time at a Kenyan run military base in Somalia.

VIDEO: Kenya terror attack as it happened

Timeline

