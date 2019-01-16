Kenyans, tourists left shaken in wake of deadly Nairobi hotel attack
At least 15 people have been killed after al-Shabaab gunmen attacked an upmarket hotel complex on Tuesday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Many Kenyans and tourists are shaken on Wednesday morning after another deadly attack in the country's capital of Nairobi.
At least 15 people have been killed after al-Shabaab gunmen attacked an upmarket hotel complex on Tuesday afternoon.
Some families spent the night camped outside the hotel waiting for news of their loved ones who were trapped inside.
One man says that his daughter called him after the first shot was fired.
"I was at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and I drove across from there. I am here and I am glad that I am not alone... I am with other Kenyans who also have family here."
This is not the first time that al-Shabaab has unleashed such an attack on Kenya. In 2013, an attack killed more than 70 people.
Two years later, the militant group killed over 140 students during a siege at Garissa University.
Yesterday's deadly assault coincided with the anniversary of another attack, this time at a Kenyan run military base in Somalia.
VIDEO: Kenya terror attack as it happened
Popular in Africa
-
[VIDEO] Bomb and bullets: Kenya terror attack as it happened
-
Kenyan president says Nairobi attackers 'eliminated', 14 victims
-
Saftu voices support for Zimbabwe fuel price strike, condemns violence
-
[UPDATE] Gunmen kill 15 in Kenya hotel compound attack claimed by al-Shabaab
-
Zimbabwe's Econet suspends internet services on government order - statement
-
Another explosion, gunfire heard in Nairobi after deadly hotel attack
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.