Kenya’s streets are now safe, assures Kenyatta after deadly attack

JOHANNESBURG - President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured Kenyans and tourists planning to travel to that country that it is now safe on the streets again.

This comes less than 24 hours after a deadly terrorist attack on a hotel in the capital, Nairobi, where 14 people have died.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack, and Kenyatta has vowed to deal with anyone involved with the planning and funding of the deadly attack.

Kenyatta has, however, urged residents to remain vigilant and contact the authorities with any information which could help root out terrorists.

“Let’s now go back to work without fear and continue with our task of building the nation. Make sure that you inform the police or any authority of suspicious individuals or actions that you may notice in your day-to-day life,” says Kenyatta.

VIDEO: Bomb and bullets: Kenya terror attack as it happened

SA POLITICAL PARTIES CONDEMN ATTACKS IN KENYA

Political parties have condemned the latest terror attack on Kenyans, calling it a barbaric act of cowardice.

The Economic Freedom Fighters say nothing justifies the murder of defenceless people in pursuit of any political or religious cause.

At the same time, the Democratic Alliance’s Stevens Mokgalapa has called on all African countries to unite behind Kenya.

“We are definitely calling on all nations of Africa to supply every possible resource to assist in attaining justice for this atrocity.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is extremely concerned.

His spokesperson Khusela Diko said: "The South African High Commission in Nairobi is working in finding out if there aren’t any South Africans who have been affected, then they can aid in that regard."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)