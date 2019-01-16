Justice Minister denies parole for Chris Hani killer Janusz Waluz
Janusz Waluz is currently serving a life sentence for the 1993 murder of Chris Hani.
PRETORIA - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Advocate Michael Masutha has once again denied the parole application of Janusz Waluz, who is currently serving a life sentence for the 1993 murder of Chris Hani.
Masutha failed to meet a court-imposed deadline to make a decision on parole for Waluz.
His accomplice, Clive Derby-Lewis, died of cancer two years ago about a year after he was released from prison.
The Citizen reported on Monday that the 120-day deadline ordered by the High Court in Pretoria expired earlier this month.
In September last year, the High Court ordered Masutha to reconsider Waluz for parole.
The minister had turned down the application a year earlier.
Waluz argued in court last year that Masutha failed to take into account that he had shown remorse on several occasions and in letters to Hani’s widow.
He argued that Masutha’s claim that he still poses a danger to society is ludicrous as there is no evidence to back it up.
Popular in Local
-
Thunderstorms & strong winds expected in Gauteng today
-
Key witness due to testify at state capture inquiry dies
-
Zondo inquiry: 'Dudu Myeni gave confidential NPA documents to Bosasa'
-
Angelo Agrizzi: 'Near-death experience made me expose corruption at Bosasa'
-
SA festive road season fatalities hit 1,612
-
Schweizer-Reneke teacher vows to clear name after being labelled a racist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.