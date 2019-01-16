Popular Topics
Justice Minister denies parole for Chris Hani killer Janusz Waluz

Janusz Waluz is currently serving a life sentence for the 1993 murder of Chris Hani.

FILE: Janusz Walus at a hearing in the Pretoria City Hall on 11 August 1997. Picture: AFP
FILE: Janusz Walus at a hearing in the Pretoria City Hall on 11 August 1997. Picture: AFP
28 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Advocate Michael Masutha has once again denied the parole application of Janusz Waluz, who is currently serving a life sentence for the 1993 murder of Chris Hani.

Masutha failed to meet a court-imposed deadline to make a decision on parole for Waluz.

His accomplice, Clive Derby-Lewis, died of cancer two years ago about a year after he was released from prison.

The Citizen reported on Monday that the 120-day deadline ordered by the High Court in Pretoria expired earlier this month.

In September last year, the High Court ordered Masutha to reconsider Waluz for parole.

The minister had turned down the application a year earlier.

Waluz argued in court last year that Masutha failed to take into account that he had shown remorse on several occasions and in letters to Hani’s widow.

He argued that Masutha’s claim that he still poses a danger to society is ludicrous as there is no evidence to back it up.

