Joburg DA supporters call for change in national leadership

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters in Johannesburg have called for a change of the national leadership with the country going to the polls in May.

Marching under the banner 'The ANC Is Killing Us', supporters were led by the party's leadership through parts of the Johannesburg CBD as part of their 2019 election campaign.

A large crowd of DA supporters made their way to the corner of Anderson Street and Pat Mbatha Busway for the unveiling of a billboard.

The party says the display is there to remind South Africans of the lives that have been lost in key moments during the African National Congress (ANC)'s 24 years of governance, including during the 2012 Marikina massacre where 34 miners were killed.

#DAMarch Scores of blue-clad DA supporters have converged near the Joburg CBD as part of the party’s 2019 election campaign - and are now marching through Marshall street. AN pic.twitter.com/gWgophcJlR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019

When asked why they were part of this march, supporters had the same thing to say

“We are here to send a message to the ANC; just to say we are sick and tired of their corrupt governance,” one supporter said.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says these lives should forever be remembered

“We commemorate every South African who has been killed by this ANC government, and we stand strong and we say never and never again shall tragedies like this be repeated.”

Chants of 'Remember Life Esidimeni' echoed through parts of the city with onlookers and cars making way for the wave of blue in the CBD.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)