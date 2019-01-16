Ivory Coast’s Ggabo to hear today when he will be released from prison
Laurent Gbagbo has been cleared of crimes against humanity in connection with a post-electoral crisis in 2011 in which at least 3,000 people were killed.
ABIDJAN - Ivory Coast’s former President Laurent Gbagbo will hear on Wednesday morning when exactly he’ll be released from prison following his acquittal in the International Criminal Court.
He’s been cleared of crimes against humanity in connection with a post-electoral crisis in 2011 in which at least 3,000 people were killed.
Gbagbo refused to accept defeat to incumbent President Alassane Ouattara.
There's an air of anticipation in Abidjan over when the former president is expected home.
Judge Cuno Tarfusser found prosecutors failed to satisfy the burden of proof, but depending on their next course of action a decision on Gbagbo's release will be taken on Wednesday.
The court’s decision, however, represents a crushing disappointment to victims of the post-electoral crisis, many of whom testified against Gbagbo, according to Amnesty International.
The 73-year-old leader returns to the Ivory Coast as it prepares for crucial presidential elections next year.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
