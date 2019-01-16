Internet services resume in Zim, but Twitter & Facebook remain blocked
Social media had been used to mobilise support for the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions-led strike that crippled Zimbabwe over the past three days.
HARARE - Internet services have been restored in Zimbabwe more than 24 hours after they were cut to prevent activists mobilising support for a strike.
The strike held firm for a third day on Wednesday to protest against the recent hike in the price of fuel.
Although internet services are back up and running, access to social networking sites like Twitter and Facebook remains blocked.
Those sites have been used to mobilise support for the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions-led strike that crippled Zimbabwe over the past three days.
The strike is due to end on Wednesday and authorities may be keen to ensure organisers aren’t given a platform to call for more stay-aways.
Rights workers say the disruption to social networking sites has stifled their ability to monitor alleged abuses against perceived supporters of the strike.
One rights worker told Eyewitness News that the blackout had created a big empty hole, and they weren't sure what was happening in their own country.
At the same time, Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for calm as the unrest continues in his country.
Mnangagwa is currently on a whirlwind fundraising European tour which started in Russia and is set to conclude in Davos at the World Economic Forum.
WATCH: ‘Our families are being held hostage,' say Zimbabweans in SA
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
