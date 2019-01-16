High court rules in favour of Uitzig High School staying open

The school was closed after the provincial Education Department in March 2017 resolved to have it closed because the facility's infrastructure had become unsafe due to vandalism.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of Uitzig High School near Ravensmead staying open.

The school was closed after the provincial Education Department in March 2017 resolved to have it closed because the facility's infrastructure had become unsafe due to vandalism.

The Uitzig High School governing body earlier this month approached the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The High Court has now ordered the school must remain open to learners pending the outcome of the school governing body's application.