'Heroic' mall guard praised after preventing stabbing of boy (5)
The security guard prevented a stabbing and apprehended the suspect at the Waterstone Village Shopping Centre in Somerset West on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - A mall security guard has been lauded for his quick response during a knife attack on a five-year-old child at a shopping centre in Somerset West.
He prevented a stabbing and apprehended the suspect at the Waterstone Village Shopping Centre on Monday.
The man allegedly tried to stab the boy in the chest while he was sitting in the front of a trolley.
Waterstone Village Centre Manager Daphne Kriel says the heroic security guard will be given an Excellent Service award.
The five-year-old boy was sitting in the front of a trolley and was with his mother and a sibling at the time of the attack.
Kriel says the guard spotted the suspect attempt to stab the child and immediately reacted, taking down the attacker with force.
She says the guard managed to avert the knife and the boy was only slightly cut.
Kriel has also confirmed the boy was not actually stabbed as was reported by police.
The suspect, a 47-year-old man, is in police custody and is expected to appear in court once charged.
The motive remains unknown.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
