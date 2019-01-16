Popular Topics
Hawks bust Wits admin officer & student for corruption

The pair are accused of registering students online who failed to meet the institution’s admission requirements in exchange for cash.

Wits University Senate House. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Wits University Senate House. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested a Wits University administration officer and a student on charges of corruption.

The pair is accused of registering students online who failed to meet the institution’s admission requirements in exchange for cash.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the suspects were handcuffed on campus following months of investigations.

“We worked with crime intelligence in terms of collecting information, which led to the arrest of the two.

“They are currently in custody and we will be taking them to the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday.

“They will be facing charges of corruption and fraud.”

Popular in Local

