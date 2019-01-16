Gibson’s Proteas future dependent on World Cup triumph, says CSA
The future of Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson is dependent on whether or not he can lead South Africa to their first World Cup title.
The 49-year-old Barbadian was lured in by Cricket South Africa from his post as England bowling coach to do what his predecessors failed to achieve - that is to win the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in the United Kingdom, that runs from the 30 May to 14 July.
Gibson is in the last year of his two-year contract at the helm of the Proteas and CSA chief executive officer Thabang Moroe confirmed that the former West Indies fast bowler’s future will be judged on whether he is able to win the World Cup or not.
“When the board of Cricket South Africa hired Ottis it was purely to win the Cricket World Cup. His contract will be looked at after the World Cup.” He said.
“As things stand Ottis’ contract stipulates that he is hired to win the World Cup and as things stand if he doesn’t win the World Cup, then he would not have had fulfilled his mandate,” continued Moroe.
The situation could, however, change after the World Cup when Gibson’s tenure as head coach comes under review and Moroe says that he has received inquiries from various people asking if the CSA board has changed its stance, given Gibson’s successes so far.
The Proteas have gone seven consecutive Test series undefeated at home, with Sri Lanka due in the country for a two-Test match series in February, that could be eight home series undefeated heading into the World Cup, a feat that could possibly count in favor of Gibson.
It won’t be just Gibson that could fall on his sword should the Proteas once again stumble at the World Cup. His backroom staff of Malibongwe Maketa, Claude Henderson and Dale Benkenstein will also face the axe.
“What we did was that the coaches that were already in the setup before Ottis came and those that were brought in afterwards, their contracts were aligned with Ottis’s contract, purely because we wanted to avoid a situation where should we hire a new coach for whatever reason, a new mandate is given to that coach, they then can be allowed to compile their own team,” added Moroe.
South Africa will play the hosts England in the opening game of the World Cup at Lord's on the 30th of May.
