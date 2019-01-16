Gauteng Legislature committee condemns robbery at new Tsakane school
The Menzi Primary School in Tsakane came under attack on Tuesday, less than a week after it was officially launched.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Legislature's portfolio committee on Education has condemned a robbery at a newly opened multi-million rand smart school in Ekurhuleni.
Over 180 tablets were stolen along with a range of other valuables including laptops, projectors and cash.
The committee's Joe Mpisi says criminals cannot be allowed to disrupt the culture of learning and teaching in the country's schools.
“We must not leave anyone who has been involved in the robbery or stealing of this equipment. We must find them, the people of Tsakane and the people of Gauteng must help us to find these people. They must be arrested.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
