Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi urges Tsakane community to help find school robbers
Less than a week after Menzi Primary School in Tsakane was officially opened, it was targeted on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged the community of Tsakane to work with police and track down the criminals who robbed a newly-built state of the art school in Ekurhuleni.
Less than a week after Menzi Primary School in Tsakane was officially opened, it was targeted on Tuesday.
Robbers broke into the school and made off with several valuables, including nearly 2,00 tablets, teacher laptops, a plasma TV and cash.
First bell goes off at newly constructed #MenziPrimary and the 2019 academic year begins with a special assembly. KYM#backtoschool pic.twitter.com/CcZV2hAcuv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
Lesufi says he is shocked and disappointed.
He’s challenged the community to find those responsible by the end of this week.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says: "If the community doesn’t assist us, we’d be left with no choice but to withdraw the expensive equipment that we’ve invested in the school."
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
-
Gauteng Education Dept 'shocked' by break-in at newly built Tsakane school
-
Use it or lose it: Gauteng Education Dept urges parents to accept placements
-
Lesufi: 'Unplaced Gauteng learners will be at school by end of January'
-
DA wants answers from Gauteng Education Dept over drug problem at Soweto school
Popular in Local
-
Cops linked to TUT shooting had expired firearm competency certificates
-
Schweizer-Reneke teacher vows to clear name after being labelled a racist
-
[WATCH] Schweizer-Reneke teacher speaks out
-
Gauteng Education Dept 'shocked' by break-in at newly built Tsakane school
-
Solidarity: Suspended Schweizer Reneke teacher being used as scapegoat
-
Maimane: 'DA will only enter coalition for right reasons'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.