Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi urges Tsakane community to help find school robbers

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged the community of Tsakane to work with police and track down the criminals who robbed a newly-built state of the art school in Ekurhuleni.

Less than a week after Menzi Primary School in Tsakane was officially opened, it was targeted on Tuesday.

Robbers broke into the school and made off with several valuables, including nearly 2,00 tablets, teacher laptops, a plasma TV and cash.

First bell goes off at newly constructed #MenziPrimary and the 2019 academic year begins with a special assembly. KYM#backtoschool pic.twitter.com/CcZV2hAcuv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019

Lesufi says he is shocked and disappointed.

He’s challenged the community to find those responsible by the end of this week.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says: "If the community doesn’t assist us, we’d be left with no choice but to withdraw the expensive equipment that we’ve invested in the school."

