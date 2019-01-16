Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi urges Tsakane community to help find school robbers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
Go

Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi urges Tsakane community to help find school robbers

Less than a week after Menzi Primary School in Tsakane was officially opened, it was targeted on Tuesday.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addresses the media on the state of readiness of the reopening of schools. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addresses the media on the state of readiness of the reopening of schools. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged the community of Tsakane to work with police and track down the criminals who robbed a newly-built state of the art school in Ekurhuleni.

Less than a week after Menzi Primary School in Tsakane was officially opened, it was targeted on Tuesday.

Robbers broke into the school and made off with several valuables, including nearly 2,00 tablets, teacher laptops, a plasma TV and cash.

Lesufi says he is shocked and disappointed.

He’s challenged the community to find those responsible by the end of this week.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says: "If the community doesn’t assist us, we’d be left with no choice but to withdraw the expensive equipment that we’ve invested in the school."

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA