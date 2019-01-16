Gauteng ANC eyes first-time voters, young people ahead of voter registration

The Independent Electoral Commission has voiced concerns about the dismal number of young people who have registered.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says that it will target first-time voters and young people ahead of the final election registration weekend on 26 and 27 January.

This will be the last opportunity for eligible voters to place their names on the roll to cast their ballots in the upcoming elections.

The provincial campaign was launched in the West Rand on Tuesday.

As the final voter registration weekend draws closer, the provincial ANC leadership says it has a winning strategy to get young people to register to vote.

The Independent Electoral Commission has voiced concerns about the dismal number of young people who have registered.

Provincial executive committee member Parks Tau says, therefore, young people are their focus.

"Look at the manifesto, it gives you actual numbers about the progress that we’re making, and we need to be able to quantify and respond to the reality that there’s progress being made."

Tau says that if young people don’t’ vote then the government can’t be held accountable.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)