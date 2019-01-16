Former Bosasa exec Angelo Agrizzi gives testimony at Zondo commission

The state capture commission of inquiry says Agrizzi wants to expose alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering that he was involved in while at the company.

JOHANNESBURG - The first witness to take the stand at the Zondo commission on Wednesday will be Bosasa’s former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi.

The state capture commission of inquiry says Agrizzi wants to expose alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering that he was involved in while at the company, now known as African Global Operations.

The commissions head of legal Advocate Paul Pretorius says Agrizzi is aware that he will be incriminating himself:

“Who, on his own version, participated in or collaborated in unlawful acts of what arguably may constitute state capture, corruption and fraud and is now willing to disclose those unlawful acts and those of his colleagues. So, it’s particularly in that sense that the witness does indeed implicate himself in serious criminal acts. The evidence is not exculpatory. The evidence has been and will continue to be subject to thorough investigation by a team of experienced investigators.”

Bosasa came under scrutiny after it emerged that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election campaign in 2018 received half a million rand from its CEO, Gavin Watson.

Senior African National Congress MP Vincent Smith allegedly received R670,000 from the company over the past three years, as well as security upgrades to his house.

It was also revealed in 2018 that the company installed high-end CCTV cameras, alarm systems and electric fencing for Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane and former deputy minister Thabang Makwetla.

WATCH: State capture commission resumes