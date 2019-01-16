Cops linked to TUT shooting had expired firearm competency certificates
Law student Katlego Monareng died in August 2018 after police opened fire during a violent demonstration linked to SRC elections.
PRETORIA - Eyewitness News can reveal that the disciplinary hearing into the two officers linked to the shooting of a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student found that their firearm competency certificates had expired at the time of the incident.
Law student Katlego Monareng died in August 2018 after police opened fire during a violent demonstration linked to student representative council (SRC) elections.
A disciplinary hearing found constables John Slender and Lucky Mosoma guilty of gross misconduct for discharging their rifles during a crowd control situation.
Separately, Slender appeared in court alongside his commanding officer Captain Joseph Rapoo in October 2018, charged with Monareng’s murder. Rapoo’s disciplinary hearing is expected to be heard later this week.
A summary of the disciplinary hearing findings, which Eyewitness News has seen, states that Slender and Mosoma were not certified as competent to carry and use state firearms.
EWN understands their certificates expired about six months prior to the shooting incident.
Presiding officer Captain Boitomelo Ramahlaha also criticised police commanders for failing to ensure members were able to maintain their competency certificates.
Ramahlaha recommended that the pair be fired for gross misconduct as they both discharged rifles on the day of the incident.
A criminal court has heard that ballistic evidence links the bullet which killed Monareng to Slender and he was under the command of Rapoo.
The pair is currently out on bail.
Police management confirmed that Slender and Mosoma have been dismissed but did not respond to questions about their competency certificates.
WATCH: Cops arrested for tut student murder granted bail
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
