Ex-Bosasa exec tells Zondo inquiry his wife was paid salary for doing nothing

Angelo Agrizzi says this was because his salary was split into two, with the other portion going to his wife in order to obtain tax advantages.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has told the state capture commission that his wife illegally received a salary from the facilities company even though she didn't do any work for the organisation.

He says this was because his salary was split into two, with the other portion going to his wife in order to obtain tax advantages.

Agrizzi, whose testimony was kept under wraps until the resumption of the commission on Wednesday over safety concerns, became the first witness to testify this year.

#StateCaptureInquiry Agrizzi asked why he decided to cooperate with commisison @law enforcement officers “I should have exposed this from day 1. He says he went into a coma and when he came out he decided to clean out. Also calls on those with info on BOSASA to come forward. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019

He says his salary at Bosasa between 1999 and 2004 was split between him and his wife.

“She didn’t do any work. Both salaries were represented to the tax authorities [and] she paid tax on what was on paper on hers. And I paid tax on what was on mine.”

Agrizzi says this was done so he could be taxed at a lower rate because he was earning more than other directors at Bosasa, which is now called African Global Operations.

#StateCaptureInquiry DCJ “whether or not evidence is true or falls is a decision I will take at a later stage” he thanks Angelo Agrizzi for coming and says more people who know things must come forward. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019

Agrizzi is aware that this was illegal.

“It was not correct. It was based on the advice that it should have not been represented the way I agreed.”

He also revealed that apart from his income he received other benefits including cash bonuses, cash payments, holidays, gifts from Gavin Watson, and expensive clothes all of which he never declared on his income tax returns.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)