Ex-Bosasa exec tells Zondo inquiry his wife was paid salary for doing nothing
Angelo Agrizzi says this was because his salary was split into two, with the other portion going to his wife in order to obtain tax advantages.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has told the state capture commission that his wife illegally received a salary from the facilities company even though she didn't do any work for the organisation.
He says this was because his salary was split into two, with the other portion going to his wife in order to obtain tax advantages.
Agrizzi, whose testimony was kept under wraps until the resumption of the commission on Wednesday over safety concerns, became the first witness to testify this year.
#StateCaptureInquiry Agrizzi asked why he decided to cooperate with commisison @law enforcement officers “I should have exposed this from day 1. He says he went into a coma and when he came out he decided to clean out. Also calls on those with info on BOSASA to come forward.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019
He says his salary at Bosasa between 1999 and 2004 was split between him and his wife.
“She didn’t do any work. Both salaries were represented to the tax authorities [and] she paid tax on what was on paper on hers. And I paid tax on what was on mine.”
Agrizzi says this was done so he could be taxed at a lower rate because he was earning more than other directors at Bosasa, which is now called African Global Operations.
#StateCaptureInquiry DCJ “whether or not evidence is true or falls is a decision I will take at a later stage” he thanks Angelo Agrizzi for coming and says more people who know things must come forward.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019
Agrizzi is aware that this was illegal.
“It was not correct. It was based on the advice that it should have not been represented the way I agreed.”
He also revealed that apart from his income he received other benefits including cash bonuses, cash payments, holidays, gifts from Gavin Watson, and expensive clothes all of which he never declared on his income tax returns.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Angelo Agrizzi: 'Near-death experience made me expose corruption at Bosasa'
-
[LISTEN] Manyi: 'ATM is bigger than the ANC and we're gunning to govern'
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The Burgermaster
-
[WATCH] Gillette's ‘The Best Men Can Be’ ad draws some razor sharp reactions
-
ANC will not tamper with Sarb’s independence - Ramaphosa
-
Joburg DA supporters call for change in national leadership
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.