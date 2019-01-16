EC's King Edward High School rejects racism claims

The schools say it is deeply saddened by the way in which its efforts to ensure that every child, regardless of race, has equal opportunity to do well in school have been portrayed.

CAPE TOWN - The King Edward High School in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape has rejected racism claims.

The school governing body held a meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the claims made against them.

This follows reports of alleged racism at the school.

It is believed that the grade one group has a class for black learners and one for white learners.

The schools say it is deeply saddened by the way in which its efforts to ensure that every child, regardless of race, has equal opportunity to do well in school have been portrayed.

SGB's Andrew Duminy: "We're really worried about the clearly identifiable images of our learners, these are minors, that have been published. This is very serious but we reject the allegations of racism and we're concerned and we want to make sure that we have solutions to any concerns that people have."