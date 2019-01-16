EC Education Dept seeks to resolve King Edward School racism saga

It's believed the grade 1 group has a class for black learners and one for white learners.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department says it is hoping to resolve the matter with King Edward High School.

The department will be meeting with parents who reported racism allegations on Thursday.

The school has rejected racism claims.

The department's Malibongwe Mtima said: “I have hope that we are going to resolve this issue because tomorrow we are meeting with the parents who reported this matter to us. As soon as we are done with the parents, we will have a better picture of what is happening despite the fact that there is an investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Centre for Unity in Diversity says the issue of racism in school cannot be used for political point scoring especially as the country is heading to the elections.

Zohra Dawood from the centre said: “This issue and others cannot be an exercise in political point scoring. This must be managed in the interests of children and not in the interests of political parties, particularly in an election year.”

The South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop) says children are socially aware of things happening to them.

The organisation says at an early age they start to be aware and notice easily that they are different.

Sasop Dr Anusha Lachman says: “It almost makes no sense, scientifically, to separate them if your fear is that they won’t understand. In fact, it is a bigger exclusion to separate them along the lines of language.”

