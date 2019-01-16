DA's Joburg election billboard shows desperation, says ANC
Leaders of the DA led supporters through the city ahead of the unveiling of a billboard remembering the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy and the 2012 Marikana massacre.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has taken a swipe at the Democratic Alliance (DA) over what it calls the party’s “slanderous comments” during its march through the Joburg CBD on Wednesday.
The opposition party says these lives were lost due to the ANC’s dysfunctional leadership.
#DAMarch Scores of blue-clad DA supporters have converged near the Joburg CBD as part of the party’s 2019 election campaign - and are now marching through Marshall street. AN pic.twitter.com/gWgophcJlR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said: “The truth is, we have 56 citizens murdered every single day in South Africa who are preyed upon by the criminals who this ANC government let’s run free on the streets of suburbs and our cities.”
The governing party has now responded to these claims saying the DA’s comments expose the “bankruptcy in its politics”.
ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said: “It is wrong and abominably wrong for the DA to use the lives which were lost for electioneering campaigns, but this is also demonstrable evidence of the DA of panic, desperation, [and] anxiety.”
WATCH: DA: The ANC is killing us
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
