CT rail security unit arrests scores for various crimes

The arrests were made in areas known for theft; Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Stock Road, Philippi, Langa and Bonteheuwel between Friday and Monday.

FILE: The City’s new Rail Enforcement Unit at Cape Town Station on 29 October 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Multiple train-related arrests have been made by multi-functional teams deployed on trains and stations across Cape Town.

Fifteen arrests have been made since the start of 2019.

This includes the arrests of six suspects who have been nabbed for cable theft and stolen property.

Metrorail's Riana Scott says: "We’re very satisfied that the interventions implemented in 2018 are gaining traction in the battle against vandalism and cables theft. The surveillance, patrols and, of course, aided by forensic evidence ensure that all the cases registered do reach the court and that convictions follow."

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

