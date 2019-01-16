Chris Hani killer Janusz Walus to undergo further psychotherapy

Justice Minister Michael Masutha announced in Pretoria on Thursday that Janusz Waluz will not be granted early release.

PRETORIA - Contradicting psychological reports and questions around remorse have cost Chris Hani’s murderer Janusz Walus another shot at parole.

The High Court had ordered the minister to consider the application after he had previously rejected it.

Masutha says one psychologist report found that while Walus was remorseful for the impact his crime had on Hani’s family, he was not remorseful for murdering a communist.

“However, he showed no remorse for murdering Chris Hani, the communist leader. He still rationalises his actions and insists that they were politically motivated. His ideas about communism still stand.”

The minister says another report indicated that Walus was entirely remorseful for committing the crime.

It was these contradictions and further findings that Hani’s killer suffers from anger problems which prompted Masutha to reject the parole application.

Walus has been ordered to undergo further psychotherapy.

Masutha says the case will be re-evaluated in six months’ time.

