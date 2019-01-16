Cele vows to step up policing efforts after girl (6) shot in gang violence
Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday visited Bokmakierie in Athlone where 6-year-old Brionay Daniels was caught in gang crossfire over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says that the South African Police Service (SAPS) cannot be blamed for doing nothing to curb gang violence in the Cape.
Cele has over the past few months visited several gang-ridden communities across the province - like Philippi, Bonteheuwel, Nyanga and Hanover Park - where President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the police's anti-gang unit late last year.
The minister on Tuesday visited Bokmakierie in Athlone where 6-year-old Brionay Daniels was caught in gang crossfire over the weekend. The little girl is in a stable condition at Red Cross war Memorial Children's Hospital.
Cele says that policing efforts will be stepped up in the area.
"Absolutely, if efforts are made there will be results no matter how minimal it is. We would be very happy if we don't have to come for deaths, especially those of children, caused by stray bullets. My satisfaction would be only when I don't come back here because there is such a situation."
