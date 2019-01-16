CT dad says family traumatised after daughter (6) wounded in gang shooting

Brionay Daniels is in a stable condition at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital after being hit in the leg by a stray bullet.

CAPE TOWN - An Athlone father says that his family is traumatised after his 6-year-old daughter was shot and wounded in a gang-related incident outside their Bokmakierie home.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening.

Bokmakierie father John Julies says that his daughter would now be in her classroom, instead of a hospital bed, had he not sent her to the shop to buy spices.

Julies says that 6-year-old Brionay Daniels dashed through the gate wearing a bloody blue tracksuit pants believing that a friend had thrown a brick at her, wounding her leg.

It was only when she removed her pants that her parents realised she'd been shot.

Julies says his five other young children are still in shock and are too scared to put a foot outside.

"She'll never go into the street again when she gets back from hospital, that's what she told me because she didn't expect something like that."

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday visited the girl in hospital after visiting her family at their Bokmakierie home.

He says that police officers have identified the shooter, whose arrest is imminent.