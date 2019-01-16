Another explosion, gunfire heard in Nairobi after deadly hotel attack
The gunfire came not long after dozens of survivors who had been trapped in the DusitD2 Hotel overnight were freed.
JOHANNESBURG - Another explosion and gunfire have been heard at the hotel complex in the Kenyan capital Nairobi where 15 people have been killed by militants.
This comes after authorities said earlier that the area was secure.
Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after the news broke on Tuesday.
Kenya's interior ministry says that a police operation is still underway but have not given details on the fate of the attackers.
CNN'S Farai Sevenzo: "We've seen an array of security personnel, from anti-terrorist units loading their guns, sniffer dogs and ambulances here. We've seen a couple of people being stretchered out with blood on their legs."
This is not the first time that al-Shabaab has unleashed such an attack on Kenya - in 2013, militants stormed the Westgate Mall killing more than 70 people.
Two years later, the militant group killed over 140 students during a siege at Garissa University.
Tuesday's deadly assault coincided with the anniversary of another attack, this time at a Kenyan run military base in Somalia.
VIDEO: Kenya terror attack as it happened
