Angelo Agrizzi: ‘Bosasa paid bribes to Acsa for tenders’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
Go

Angelo Agrizzi: ‘Bosasa paid bribes to Acsa for tenders’

Angelo Agrizzi, who is expected to be back on the stand on Thursday, became this year's first witness at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

A screengrab of former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi giving testimony at the Zondo Commission on 16 January 2019.
A screengrab of former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi giving testimony at the Zondo Commission on 16 January 2019.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has concluded his testimony at the state capture commission for Wednesday after revealing the facilities company paid bribes to executives at Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) in exchange for a five-year tender.

Agrizzi, who is expected to be back on the stand on Thursday, became the first witness at the commission this year.

He revealed how the company now called African Global Operations paid bribes to key individuals in government and private companies in exchange for contracts.

Agrizzi says in 2001 Bosasa secured a tender from Acsa which was renewed every five years to guard a multi-story car park.

He also claims that Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson knew in advance that his company would get the tender.

Agrizzi says money bags were delivered to officials at Acsa.

“Often we would take the security bags filled with money and give it to certain people at OR Tambo [International Airport]. The plastic bags were a security bag very similar to your standard SAPS evidence bags. They were serialised and they would have a tamper-proof seal.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA