Angelo Agrizzi: ‘Bosasa paid bribes to Acsa for tenders’

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has concluded his testimony at the state capture commission for Wednesday after revealing the facilities company paid bribes to executives at Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) in exchange for a five-year tender.

Agrizzi, who is expected to be back on the stand on Thursday, became the first witness at the commission this year.

He revealed how the company now called African Global Operations paid bribes to key individuals in government and private companies in exchange for contracts.

#StateCaptureInquiry Agrizzi claims #BOSASA spent over R4 million a month bribing people in exchange for business. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019

#StateCaptureInquiry Agrizzi says he got cash payments, holidays, gifts, expensive clothes form BOSASA. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019

Agrizzi says in 2001 Bosasa secured a tender from Acsa which was renewed every five years to guard a multi-story car park.

He also claims that Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson knew in advance that his company would get the tender.

Agrizzi says money bags were delivered to officials at Acsa.

“Often we would take the security bags filled with money and give it to certain people at OR Tambo [International Airport]. The plastic bags were a security bag very similar to your standard SAPS evidence bags. They were serialised and they would have a tamper-proof seal.”

