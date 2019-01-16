Alicia Keys will host the Grammy Awards

The 37-year-old singer will host the prestigious music award ceremony in Los Angeles on 10 February.

LONDON - Alicia Keys is set to host the Grammy Awards next month after she revealed the news in a nine-minute-long YouTube video.

The 37-year-old singer will host the prestigious music award ceremony in Los Angeles on 10 February, as she announced the news in a video posted to her YouTube channel on Tuesday, which was titled I'm Hosting the 2019 Grammys (Alicia Keys).

The nine-minute video features a clip of her receiving the phone call from her manager who delivered the exciting news, as well as clips of her spilling the details to her family - including her mother, her husband Swizz Beatz, and their children, eight-year-old Egypt and four-year-old Genesis - and staff members.

Keys then spends the rest of the video trying on outfits, and taking part in a photo shoot for promotional material alongside the 15 golden gongs she already owns herself.

In the description of the video, the Fallin singer wrote: "I'm soooo EXCITED to announce that I'll be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards!!

"There's so much in store and I CAN'T WAIT for y'all to see it ALL come to life Tune in on February 10th at 5PM PST / 8PM EST. Only on CBS! (sic)"

Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich heaped praise on Keys in a statement, saying he hopes she will guide Grammy viewers through the very special show in February.

He said: "Alicia is one of those rare artists who meld true musical genius with heartfelt emotional lyrics to create a unique approach to everything she does. We have no doubt that she'll bring all of that as she guides millions of Grammy viewers through what we believe will be a very special show in February."

Whilst Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy, added: "A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft, Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show. Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond. As an artist who speaks to the power of music, we are thrilled to have her on board for what's sure to be an unforgettable Grammy Awards."

Kendrick Lamar is nominated for the most gongs this year with eight nods to his name, with Drake close behind with seven, and Boi-1da and Brandi Carlile receiving six nominations each.

Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, R&B newcomer H.E.R., and producer Sounwave all have five nominations.