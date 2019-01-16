7 provinces recorded increase in road deaths over holiday season

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has announced that 1,612 people were killed over the festive season, up from 1,527 in the same period the year before.

Nzimande announced on Wednesday that 1,612 people were killed over the festive season, up from 1,527 in the same period the year before.

He has singled out negligent driving by taxis and buses along with drunk driving as the main causes of this year’s fatalities.

Nzimande says KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest road death toll with 328 fatalities.

He says the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State also recorded high increases.

"An 18% increase in the Northern Cape, from 30 to 54 fatalities. The Free State increased by 28% (159 fatalities) and the Eastern Cape recorded a 22% increase from 195 to 238 fatalities.”

Gauteng recorded a 19% decrease and North West 2%.

