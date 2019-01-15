Zimbabweans turn to VPN services as internet cut off
Zimbabweans began reporting intermittent access early in the morning on social media, with internet access increasingly being cut off as the day progressed.
JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabweans have turned to virtual private network (VPN) services as internet access remains cut off for most of Tuesday.
Zimbabweans began reporting intermittent access early in the morning on social media, with internt access increasingly being cut off as the day progressed.
Violent protests erupted on Monday following protests across the country against the hiking of fuel prices announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday to over $3.
The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition party says at least six people have been killed and scores wounded as tensions increase.
Confirmed: Multiple internet shutdowns in #Zimbabwe amid fuel protests:— NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) January 15, 2019
➡️ #Bulawayo largely offline from 7:00AM UTC now extending to #Harare
➡️ Evidence of extensive social media/website restrictions
➡️ Ongoing incident#ZimbabweShutdown #KeepItOnhttps://t.co/svNQeLresu pic.twitter.com/1TxMJFbJC0
#Zimbabwe has just experienced its first total #InternetShutdown. The country's 3MNOs & ISPs have no access. No explanation has been given by either the service providers or govt #ZimbabweShutDown cc @accessnow @CPJAfrica @OSISA @kubatana @unescoROSA @guyberger @forfreemedia— MISAZimbabwe (@misazimbabwe) January 15, 2019
#Whatsapp & #Facebook reported to have been inaccessible between around 3am until 4am (local 🇿🇼 time) this morning.— MISAZimbabwe (@misazimbabwe) January 15, 2019
Did anyone else experience this? #shutdownZimbabwe #ZimbabweShutDown cc @OpenObservatory @netblocks @accessnow @btayeg @koliwemajama @ZimMediaReview @kubatana
WhatsApp is down #ZimbabweShutDown— richard bamhare (@richbamhare) January 15, 2019
Calls are still coming in to the MISA hotline reporting inability to get online. The situation in #Harare CBD & #Bulawayo CBD remains calm with people mainly staying indoors & businesses shutdown. #KeepItOn #ZimbabweShutDown #InternetShutdown cc @CPJAfrica @unescoROSA @OSISA— MISAZimbabwe (@misazimbabwe) January 15, 2019
When a government resorts to blocking the internet nationally so people do not communicate to the outside world know that they are violating and abusing their citizen's rights. The Zimbabwean government is illegitimate and autocratic #Zimbabweshutdown— Ratiemak (@Ratiemak1) January 15, 2019
#ZimbabweShutDown also blackout now with no internet services in the country! Full blown crisis now! @BBCWorld @BBCBreaking— Angela Waddell (@angewad) January 15, 2019
Internet and access to social media down in #Zimbabwe . Typical autocratic leadership behaviour. The government is scared, I mean very scared. #ZimbabweShutDown is effective.— Ms _Gupta🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) January 15, 2019
Can Nelson Chamisa say something now? His silence is too loud.
VPN allows users to bypass internet restrictions and get connectivity on their devices, wherever they are. These are commonly used during shutdowns and in countries such as China where many popular services like Google are blocked.
We are receiving calls on our Hotline 0784437338 about what VPNs to use & how to get them.— MISAZimbabwe (@misazimbabwe) January 15, 2019
1. Psiphon (@PsiphonInc) download: https://t.co/sB4ae851kM
2. TunnelBear (@theTunnelBear): https://t.co/QoKPwagd8l
3. TOR (@torproject): https://t.co/VcKKq5FSoc#ZimbabweShutDown
Econet & Netone users found themselves without access to social media today. To those affected use a VPN or proxy. NB None of the above will work with social or WhatsApp bundles #ZimbabweShutDown— Prof Changamire (@1changamire) January 15, 2019
I'm deploying a VPN server. Will distribute details. #ZimbabweShutDown— André Imbayago (@TheeAndre) January 15, 2019
DEAR Zimbabwe people VPN is key use them ,there are so many free vpn servers— PETER EVANCE ™ (@peterevance_) January 15, 2019
.....🗣concerned African
#Zimbabwe #ZimbabweShutdown
Popular in Africa
-
At least 6 dead amid violent Zim protests, says MDC
-
Gunshots heard in upscale complex in Kenyan capital - witnesses
-
Zimbabweans living in SA stranded after cross border buses cancelled
-
[UPDATE] MDC HQ set alight as Zim braces for more protests
-
[UPDATE] Zimbabwe police fire tear gas as crackdown tightens
-
[WATCH] Zim protests turn violent
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.