Zimbabweans turn to VPN services as internet cut off

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabweans have turned to virtual private network (VPN) services as internet access remains cut off for most of Tuesday.

Zimbabweans began reporting intermittent access early in the morning on social media, with internt access increasingly being cut off as the day progressed.

Violent protests erupted on Monday following protests across the country against the hiking of fuel prices announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday to over $3.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition party says at least six people have been killed and scores wounded as tensions increase.

WhatsApp is down #ZimbabweShutDown — richard bamhare (@richbamhare) January 15, 2019

Calls are still coming in to the MISA hotline reporting inability to get online. The situation in #Harare CBD & #Bulawayo CBD remains calm with people mainly staying indoors & businesses shutdown. #KeepItOn #ZimbabweShutDown #InternetShutdown cc @CPJAfrica @unescoROSA @OSISA — MISAZimbabwe (@misazimbabwe) January 15, 2019

When a government resorts to blocking the internet nationally so people do not communicate to the outside world know that they are violating and abusing their citizen's rights. The Zimbabwean government is illegitimate and autocratic #Zimbabweshutdown — Ratiemak (@Ratiemak1) January 15, 2019

#ZimbabweShutDown also blackout now with no internet services in the country! Full blown crisis now! @BBCWorld @BBCBreaking — Angela Waddell (@angewad) January 15, 2019

Internet and access to social media down in #Zimbabwe . Typical autocratic leadership behaviour. The government is scared, I mean very scared. #ZimbabweShutDown is effective.



Can Nelson Chamisa say something now? His silence is too loud. — Ms _Gupta🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) January 15, 2019

VPN allows users to bypass internet restrictions and get connectivity on their devices, wherever they are. These are commonly used during shutdowns and in countries such as China where many popular services like Google are blocked.

Econet & Netone users found themselves without access to social media today. To those affected use a VPN or proxy. NB None of the above will work with social or WhatsApp bundles #ZimbabweShutDown — Prof Changamire (@1changamire) January 15, 2019

I'm deploying a VPN server. Will distribute details. #ZimbabweShutDown — André Imbayago (@TheeAndre) January 15, 2019