Zimbabweans living in SA stranded after cross border buses cancelled
Cross border buses have temporarily cancelled their routes to Zimbabwe for safety reasons, after a bus was set alight during the national strike which started on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabweans living in South Africa who had hoped to travel home this week have been left stranded at Johannesburg’s Park Station, amid a violent shutdown in that country in the wake of a 150% fuel price hike.
Cross border buses have temporarily cancelled their routes to Zimbabwe for safety reasons, after a bus was set alight during the national strike which started on Monday.
The opposition, Movement for Democratic Change, claims at least six people have been killed and scores wounded while many have reported an internet blackout.
WATCH: Zim protests turn violent
Frustrated commuters have told Eyewitness News they have nowhere to go after their plans to travel home to Zimbabwe were cancelled.
Louis Marume travelled from Durban on Monday hoping to visit her five children in Zimbabwe, but she’s now left stranded in Johannesburg.
“I’m going to sleep here, I have nowhere to go [and] no relatives here. What can I do and where can I go?”
Eveline Jaricha says she’s not yet told her family that she won’t be coming home.
“It’s painful because what I wanted to do is to take the food to my people.”
Jaricha was left stranded with the food she had planned to take home to her family who are struggling to survive.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Solidarity seeks to overturn suspension of Schweizer Reneke teacher
-
Boy (5) stabbed, wounded at mall in Somerset West
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking Radovan Krejcir's claim he paid Zuma R2.5m for asylum
-
Officials investigate after Mario Yela found dead in prison
-
JMPD cops praised after helping stranded Mozambican man
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The Burgermaster
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.