Zimbabweans living in SA stranded after cross border buses cancelled

Cross border buses have temporarily cancelled their routes to Zimbabwe for safety reasons, after a bus was set alight during the national strike which started on Monday.

Commuters at the Johannesburg Park Station. Picture: EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabweans living in South Africa who had hoped to travel home this week have been left stranded at Johannesburg’s Park Station, amid a violent shutdown in that country in the wake of a 150% fuel price hike.

Cross border buses have temporarily cancelled their routes to Zimbabwe for safety reasons, after a bus was set alight during the national strike which started on Monday.

The opposition, Movement for Democratic Change, claims at least six people have been killed and scores wounded while many have reported an internet blackout.

WATCH: Zim protests turn violent

Frustrated commuters have told Eyewitness News they have nowhere to go after their plans to travel home to Zimbabwe were cancelled.

Louis Marume travelled from Durban on Monday hoping to visit her five children in Zimbabwe, but she’s now left stranded in Johannesburg.

“I’m going to sleep here, I have nowhere to go [and] no relatives here. What can I do and where can I go?”

Eveline Jaricha says she’s not yet told her family that she won’t be coming home.

“It’s painful because what I wanted to do is to take the food to my people.”

Jaricha was left stranded with the food she had planned to take home to her family who are struggling to survive.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

