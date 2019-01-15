Zimbabwe to give public workers living allowance - minister

Solidarity: Suspended Schweizer Reneke teacher being used as scapegoat
Sekai Nzenza said by phone that the allowance will be issued from January to March while negotiations with unions continue.
HARARE - Zimbabwe will give public workers a cost of living allowance of between 5% and 23% of their monthly salary, its labour minister told Reuters on Monday against a backdrop of strikes and violent protests in the country.
Sekai Nzenza said by phone that the allowance will be issued from January to March while negotiations with unions continue.
While a 40-day doctors strike ended last week, teachers remain on strike and civil servants have also threatened industrial action.
