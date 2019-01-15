Zim's Mnangagwa criticised for not returning from trip as protests turn violent
Zimbabweans have taken to the streets to challenge a government decision to more than double fuel prices.
HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa's five-nation tour of Europe and Asia has been widely criticised at a time when Zimbabwe is imploding due to severe economic difficulties.
Zimbabweans have taken to the streets to challenge a government decision to more than double fuel prices.
Various reports indicate that Monday's protests turned deadly and that hundreds of people were arrested.
Member of the MDC national executive Nqobizitha Mlilo has criticised Mnangagwa for not returning to the country to address the crisis.
"Now he has left the country for two weeks while the country is burning. He gives an announcement in the dead of the night that fuel prices are going up and he gets on a plane and he goes to Europe for almost two weeks. And when the country is in a crisis like this, this creates the possibility of another coup."
Mlilo earlier confirmed to Eyewitness News that the Movement for Democratic Change’s (MDC) headquarters in Harare was set alight.
Around 200 protesters have reportedly been arrested as citizens continue to demonstrate against a massive fuel hike of 150%.
Protesters looted shops, burned tyres and set police cars on fire as anger boiled over in a population that’s been pushed to the brick by years of economic difficulty.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has said Zimbabweans have the rights to protest but must remain peaceful and has urged the public to identify people filmed taking part in the violence.
At least two reporters were part of crowds teargassed in Bulawayo, according to the Media Institutes of Southern Africa.
There’s been a call for ambulances to be allowed through blockade after doctors complained there had been difficulties reaching the injured.
Popular in Africa
-
[UPDATE] MDC HQ set alight as Zim braces for more protests
-
Zimbabwe fuel protests turn deadly
-
'Concerned' Museveni tells Miss Uganda to ditch 'Indian hair'
-
Fastjet cancels all remaining Zimbabwe flights for Monday amid unrest
-
DR Congo court to examine election appeal from Tuesday
-
Ramaphosa on working visit to Mozambique
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.