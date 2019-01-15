WP cricketer Adams avoids criminal charges following gun incident

Qaasim Adams was found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute following an incident during a match between Western Province and South Western Districts.

CAPE TOWN - Qaasim Adams, a former player of the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras, has been suspended for twelve playing days from semi-professional cricket.

Adams was found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute following an incident on the evening of the second day of a recent match between Western Province and South Western Districts.

He was alleged to have acted inappropriately with a teammate. The incident is said to have involved a firearm.

The disciplinary process conducted by Adams’ employer, the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA), was concluded when all the parties involved entered into a plea and sanction agreement in terms of which Adams admitted to contravening the spirit of the game of cricket and bringing the game into disrepute.

In terms of the sentence agreement, the 34-year old provincial cricketer was suspended from all provincial activities for a period of 12 playing days. The ban does not extend to club cricket.

It should be noted that no official written complaint was lodged with the association at any time.

“As a result, no tangible evidence existed but once we became aware we immediately put the process in place to deal with the matter. We have high regards for the spirit, standard and codes of excellence of cricket and this has been transgressed by Adams. We, therefore, decided to invoke a 12-day suspension as his actions were contrary to the spirit of the game,” Nabeal Dien, chief executive officer of the WPCA said.

“Players should respect the laws, regulation and standards and should carry themselves with dignity in their interpersonal relationship and team culture. In this case, Qaasim’s conduct was contrary to the spirit of the game and the disciplinary action was taken was necessary,” says Clinton du Preez, cricket services manager of the WPCA.

Adams’ WP teammate Givon Christians has stated: “I am happy with the way the WPCA has dealt with the matter and they were very supportive and helpful throughout. I am pleased that the matter is settled so we can both move on.”

Adams has played 82 first-class games for Western Province, the Titans and the Cape Cobras with an average of just less than 41.