Westbury residents welcome arrests of 34 suspects
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Westbury have welcomed the arrests of 34 suspects in the region since the beginning of this year.
The suspects were nabbed after specialised units were deployed in the area following violent protests last year where community members demanded better policing to deal with gangsterism and violence terrorising residents.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says that the arrests were for various crimes, including the possession of illegal drugs, housebreaking and domestic violence.
"We are asking community members to report any suspicious activities, especially those people that are driving endlessly in the area and those that are involved in illicit business. They can contact Crimestop or the local police station."
Westbury community leader Shahiem Ismail says that while the difference made by the specialized units is noticeable, authorities can do more.
"There is a lot that still needs to be done in terms of structure that needs to be put into place... the police station needs new management, those type of things. We need to get local community policing in order, that is one of our biggest concerns... the CPF needs to be legitimised."
