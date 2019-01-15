[WATCH] Gillette's ‘The Best Men Can Be’ ad draws some razor sharp reactions
The razor brand’s advertisement shines a light on bullying, sexual assault, #MeToo and the need for men to set a positive example for boys.
Watch the new advert below:
“Boys will be boys”? Isn’t it time we stopped excusing bad behavior? Re-think and take action by joining us at https://t.co/giHuGDEvlT. #TheBestMenCanBe pic.twitter.com/hhBL1XjFVo— Gillette (@Gillette) January 14, 2019
Many took to social media to praise the brand for its call to action.
.@Gillette's new campaign thoughtfully and critically examines what "The Best a Man Can Get," the brand's iconic tagline, means today. A must watch. https://t.co/5WKmfferhl— Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) January 15, 2019
Once again, I'm very much okay with this shift in cultural standards.— Mika McKinnon (@mikamckinnon) January 14, 2019
"Be a good human" is getting ever-more commercially viable. I'm down with a future where it's cool to be protective and proactive at making the world better. https://t.co/iYsGxBQ9QF
But others found it preachy and overtly political and felt the shaving brand should stick to selling razor blades. Some men have even said they are changing brands.
Piers Morgan was quick to jump on that bandwagon...
I've used @Gillette razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2019
Let boys be damn boys.
Let men be damn men. https://t.co/Hm66OD5lA4
And others seemed pretty angry too.
the only ones lauding the Gillette ad work in media/advertising. everyone else sees it for what it is: a smarmy, condescending virtue signal aimed at the hardworking decent men they been price-gouging for years.— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 15, 2019
Look @gillette, I know your heart is in the right place.— John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 14, 2019
But there's a line.
And that line is where my razor blades start issuing me moral instruction.https://t.co/W5QbNIIKSS
