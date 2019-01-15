Use it or lose it: Gauteng Education Dept urges parents to accept placements
The Gauteng Education Department has given parents of grade one and eight pupils until Friday to visit the school they were allocated and finalise the process.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has urged parents to accept their placement offers, or risk losing them.
The department has given parents of grade one and eight pupils, who applied through the online system, until Friday to visit the school they were allocated and finalise the process.
Over 10,000 pupils in the province are yet to be placed in a classroom.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona says: “They might forfeit their placement on 18 January.”
Meanwhile, the department has condemned the disruption to schooling at the Eldorado Park Secondary in the south of Johannesburg on Monday.
Community members are demanding the removal of seven black teachers.
Mabona has called on school management to ensure the teachers are integrated back into the school: “They must create favourable working space for the seven teachers, so they can be in a position to teach.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
