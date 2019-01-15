Two arrested for murder of police officer in Gugulethu
The off-duty constable was shot and killed during an apparent robbery at a shop in the Barcelona informal settlement.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a police officer in Gugulethu.
The off-duty constable was shot and killed during an apparent robbery at a shop in the Barcelona informal settlement.
The shooting occurred on Sunday night.
The police's Andre Traut says the deceased was stationed in Bishop Lavis.
"Our resources were deployed in the area in search of the suspects, which led to the apprehension. The two suspects are to due make a court appearance once they have been charged with murder."
Last week, two constables were shot and wounded while responding to a tip-off about an illegal firearm in Philippi East.
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The Burgermaster
-
Hadebe: 'If we keep running Eskom the same way, we're in trouble'
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
-
‘Please Call Me’ inventor Makate vows to keep fighting Vodacom for his money
-
BLF ‘to meet’ evidence leaders of state capture inquiry
-
DA to take action over Jacob Zuma album funding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.