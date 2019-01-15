Popular Topics
Two arrested for murder of police officer in Gugulethu

The off-duty constable was shot and killed during an apparent robbery at a shop in the Barcelona informal settlement.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a police officer in Gugulethu.

The off-duty constable was shot and killed during an apparent robbery at a shop in the Barcelona informal settlement.

The shooting occurred on Sunday night.

The police's Andre Traut says the deceased was stationed in Bishop Lavis.

"Our resources were deployed in the area in search of the suspects, which led to the apprehension. The two suspects are to due make a court appearance once they have been charged with murder."

Last week, two constables were shot and wounded while responding to a tip-off about an illegal firearm in Philippi East.

