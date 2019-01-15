Popular Topics
Taxify investigating attack on CT driver

The man was robbed and hijacked by two suspects at the weekend.

Taxify. Picture: Facebook
Taxify. Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Taxify is investigating an attack on one of its drivers in Grassy Park, Cape Town.

The man was robbed and hijacked by two suspects at the weekend.

No arrests have yet been made.

The company has asked anyone with information on the attack to come forward.

Police say the two assailants fled with the victim's car and personal belongings.

Last week, a Taxify driver was attacked in Manenberg.

The man picked up three passengers in Mitchells Plain who wanted to be dropped in Manenberg and as they approached their destination, the driver was beaten over the head with a bottle and robbed.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

