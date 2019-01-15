Taxify investigating attack on CT driver
The man was robbed and hijacked by two suspects at the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Taxify is investigating an attack on one of its drivers in Grassy Park, Cape Town.
The man was robbed and hijacked by two suspects at the weekend.
No arrests have yet been made.
The company has asked anyone with information on the attack to come forward.
Police say the two assailants fled with the victim's car and personal belongings.
Last week, a Taxify driver was attacked in Manenberg.
The man picked up three passengers in Mitchells Plain who wanted to be dropped in Manenberg and as they approached their destination, the driver was beaten over the head with a bottle and robbed.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Boy (5) stabbed, wounded at mall in Somerset West
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking Radovan Krejcir's claim he paid Zuma R2.5m for asylum
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The Burgermaster
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
-
Ramaphosa to meet security cluster depts, Eskom sustainability task team
-
PSA rejects call to ban cellphones at Home Affairs Dept front desks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.