Taxify driver hijacked, robbed in Grassy Park
Police say the two assailants fled with the victim’s car and personal belongings.
CAPE TOWN - Another driver of a popular online cab service has been robbed and hijacked, this time in Grassy Park, Cape Town.
The man was attacked by two suspects over the weekend.
No arrests have been made yet.
The online cab hailing service, Taxify, is investigating the latest attack in Grassy Park.
The company has asked anyone with information on the attack to come forward.
Police say the two assailants fled with the victim’s car and personal belongings.
Last week, a Taxify driver was attacked in Manenberg.
The man picked-up three passengers in Mitchells Plain who wanted to be dropped in Manenberg, and as they approached their destination the driver was beaten over the head with a bottle and robbed.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The Burgermaster
-
Hadebe: 'If we keep running Eskom the same way, we're in trouble'
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
-
‘Please Call Me’ inventor Makate vows to keep fighting Vodacom for his money
-
DA to take action over Jacob Zuma album funding
-
BLF ‘to meet’ evidence leaders of state capture inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.