Taxify driver hijacked, robbed in Grassy Park

Police say the two assailants fled with the victim’s car and personal belongings.

CAPE TOWN - Another driver of a popular online cab service has been robbed and hijacked, this time in Grassy Park, Cape Town.

The man was attacked by two suspects over the weekend.

No arrests have been made yet.

The online cab hailing service, Taxify, is investigating the latest attack in Grassy Park.

The company has asked anyone with information on the attack to come forward.

Last week, a Taxify driver was attacked in Manenberg.

The man picked-up three passengers in Mitchells Plain who wanted to be dropped in Manenberg, and as they approached their destination the driver was beaten over the head with a bottle and robbed.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)