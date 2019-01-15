Sudan police fire tear gas at protesters in Khartoum - witnesses

Men and women had gathered in Khartoum's southern business district of El-Kalakla, the witnesses said, but they were quickly confronted by riot police with tear gas.

KHARTOUM - Sudanese police fired tear gas Tuesday at crowds of protesters chanting "Peace, justice, freedom" in the capital, witnesses said, after organisers of anti-government demonstrations pressed on with new rallies.

Men and women had gathered in Khartoum's southern business district of El-Kalakla, the witnesses said, but they were quickly confronted by riot police with tear gas.