Somerset West mall says child not stabbed after police report

In a statement, the South African Police Service confirmed a suspect stabbed the boy in at Waterstone Village on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - It appears a five-year-old child may not have been stabbed at a shopping centre in Somerset West as was confirmed by police earlier.

The shopping centre now says the child was not actually stabbed in the attack.

The Waterstone Village shopping centre in Somerset West has confirmed officers are investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Centre manager Daphne Kriel says an attempt was made to attack the five-year-old boy, who was sitting in the front of a trolley on Monday.

The child was with his mother and a sibling at the time of the incident.

Kriel says thanks to a security guard's quick response, the child got away with just a minor scratch on his chest.

The guard apprehended the suspect, who has been handed over to police and is expected to appear in court once charged.

